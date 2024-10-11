Loving and healthy relationships are things that are in short supply for Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) in the hit CBS drama, Tracker. From what can only be described mildly as a troubled childhood, Colter's familial relations have been stretched and this seems to have carried into his personal life. Throughout the first season's run, romantic sparks seemed to fly when Fiona Rene's Reenie and Colter were in close proximity, hinting at a romantic connection in their past. Tracker Season 2 returns this Sunday, October 13, and ahead of the show's return, Rene responds to the possibility of a romance between Colter and Reenie Greene.

Speaking during an interview with Screen Rant, Rene was quizzed if she tried to fill in the gaps that exist in Colter and Reenie's relationship. The actress responds, saying that details regarding the pair's relationship off-screen isn't something she is privy to. "No. It’s really interesting how much the actors are in the dark sometimes, and I think they do that on purpose, really, so they have more room to stretch and grow and play in the writers’ room," Rene responded. "There’ll be times where they contact us and they’re like, “Hey, we’re thinking this and that," but I think they let us play. What I found was that Colter’s character is so opposed to any kind of relationship long-term because Reenie thinks that he feels guilty for always being on the road and never being able to actually be a good partner to someone, so he keeps himself away from that dynamic."

Colter, for much of his adult life, has not been the recipient of a healthy relationship dynamic. The tension in his relationship with his elder brother, Russell Shaw (Jensen Ackles), has only begun to dissipate. However, his relationship with his mother might sour as well should his sister, Dory's (Melissa Roxburgh) beliefs hold true. Rene thinks it's best to accept people as they are:

"And I think, as much as Reenie and Colter have this chemistry of, not only playful or sexual, but a really caring friendship chemistry, Reenie thinks that just scared him off. No news here. And what’s the best way to do that, but to accept someone as they are and to be there for them anyway? And I feel like that dynamic has made their relationship stronger for sure."

'Tracker' Might Have a Love Triangle On Its Hands

Tracker Season 2 will experience a bit of change when the show fully returns with Robin Weigert, who portrayed Teddi Bruin, departing the show. With one piece removed from Colter's personal life, another piece quickly replaces it. Floriana Lima has been cast as Camille Pickett, a prospective love interest for Hartley's Colter. With competition waiting in the wings, Rene was quizzed on the prospect of Reenie settling down with Colter should they both agree to it. Her response reads:

"I mean, I love him, but do you expect me to live in a trailer? [Laughs] You know what I mean? I think that there’s so much love there, but I also think that she would never live on the road. You’ve got two people who are so unapologetically themselves that I can’t imagine how it would work, but who knows?"

The second season of Tracker premieres Sunday, October 13 at 8 pm ET on CBS. You can catch up on the first season of Tracker on Paramount+.

Tracker Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist, uses his expert tracking skills to assist law enforcement and private citizens across America. Traveling in his old RV, Shaw takes on various cases, from missing persons to complex criminal investigations, always seeking the truth and the rewards that come with it. His journey is fraught with danger and moral dilemmas, as each case reveals deeper layers of conspiracy and human struggle. Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben H. Winters Network Paramount Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

