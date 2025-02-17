It has surely taken awhile, but Tracker has returned from its midseason break to bring audiences the exploits of the world-famous rewardist, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley). With its latest episode, "The Disciple," Colter is finally able to put a cold case to bed, one that has haunted him for a decade: the disappearance of Gina Pickett (Lina Lecompte). Unlike the majority of his cases, this does not have a happy ending, with Gina confirmed deceased. With one decade-long mystery solved, Tracker still has one that involves the Shaw family itself. Central to the family mystery are Colter and his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), and earlier on in the season, the pair had uncovered a conspiracy that might well include their family.

The relationship between Russell and Colter has not always been cordial, with Colter believing for years that his older brother had a hand in their father, Ashton Shaw (Lee Tergesen). However, with that belief now dispelled, the pair can turn towards equally displacing the dark clouds that have long hung over their family. Speaking in an interview with TV Insider, Hartley was quizzed on the nature of the relationship between the brothers when the show returns. The actor responds, saying, "I think at this point it’s trying to get up to speed and make sure that everyone’s up to speed, and that I have all the information that he has and that it jives." Hartley goes on to add, "If he has some information about something and I have different information and different facts about the same exact subject, then it’s a meeting of the minds and going, okay, so what’s the truth here? What actually happened? Were we both being lied to, or was I being lied to? Were you in on the lie? What are you protecting me from?"

Trust is Strained Between the Shaw Siblings

Image via CBS

Colter clearly still has his reservations about his brother, and not knowing exactly what drives Russell's actions does not help. However, being left out of the loop, with Russell and their sister, Dory (Melissa Roxburgh), seemingly having shared secrets, further strains the level of trust between the Shaw siblings. Hartley adds:

"Because Colter’s not lying. The audience knows what Colter knows, but the question is, if the siblings know more than he does, why? What’s the point of protecting him? Why was he the one that — what are they protecting him from? And are they talking to each other or are we all just kind of in the dark here and Colter is the one that is pursuing this, and everyone else is like, well, just let it go. Who cares? It’s dangerous. It’s not worth it. Nothing can change the past, but that’s just not the way that Colter operates. So he’s sort of got different blood flowing through his veins, I think."

One of the shared similarities between Ashton Shaw's children, besides being brilliant, is innate stubbornness, and Colter's might very well be the reason the trio manage to come together and break the veil of secrecy. It is likely that Dory's return to the show might coincide with further revelations into the Shaw family being made. Hartley previously teased Roxburgh's return, saying, "I think if we pick that story back up this year, I think it would be more towards the end of Season 2."

New episodes of Tracker season 2 air on CBS each Sunday at 8pm ET. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+.