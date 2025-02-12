When Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) takes on a job to find someone, the task is easier because most people want to be found. Harsh conditions in the wild prompt survival instincts to kick in, and the attempts to stay alive offer clues as to where the missing person might be. But in Tracker Season 2, Episode 10, "Nightingale," not only does the person missing possibly lack any motive to be found, they can also survive quite well. According to the February 23 episode logline, Colter is in for a challenging case when someone accused of a violent crime goes missing, and they're equal with Colter in terms of their ability to survive. CBS released some images from the episode that show Colter on a search, but his target is nowhere to be found.

"After Colter is hired to find a missing singer linked to a violent crime, he discovers his target is a stoic survivalist, not unlike himself."

Colter Searches for a Fellow Survivalist in 'Tracker' Season 2, Episode 10