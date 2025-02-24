Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Tracker Season 2 Episode 10.

There may be a grandmother, a cabin in the woods, and a big bad wolf on this week's episode of Tracker, but finding a missing girl and the survivalist she disappeared with is no fairy tale for Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley). This week's case matches Colter with a kindred spirit and employs his skills in some expected ways — and a few unexpected ways, too. Does a lupine biker gang in Wolf Creek count as Tracker's "werewolf" episode, after previous episodes have touched on aliens, witches, and vampires? Maybe!

Colter Searches for a Fellow Survivalist on ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Episode 10

The episode opens with a young singer-songwriter named Angie (Sydney Scotia) finishing her set at a bar in Wolf Creek, Minnesota with a cover of the Zach Bryan song "Oklahoma Smokeshow" at a sleepy biker bar. There's a creepy guy, Ben (Jim Parrack), watching her from a dark corner. She doesn't seem bothered as she leaves; however, the next morning Angie is missing. Colter Shaw gets a call, not to find Angie, but to find Ben — the suspect in her disappearance and the death of two bikers and a cop who were also at the bar that night.

Ben's rich grandmother (Deborah Strang) wants Colter to find him before the cops do. She tells our tracker that Ben was raised by his brutal father to be a survivalist. If someone equally savvy doesn't get to him first, more cops might end up dead. So Colter starts poking around town, where both the cops and the biker gang are not friendly. Because Colter is tracking someone so similar to himself, the team does not have much to do. Reenie (Fiona Rene) does not appear in this episode at all, which is a bummer. However, we do hear from Velma (Abby McEnany) that Reenie is expanding her office and may even have hired her full-time. We also meet Bobby's cousin Randy (Chris Lee), who takes over for Bobby (Eric Graise) while he's OOO on a family issue and helps Colter learn more about Ben's criminal history and whether or not he's connected to Angie. Randy is just as charming as Bobby, maybe more so. It would be great to see the two of them bicker together. It would be great to see Bobby interact with anyone besides Colter and on the phone, to be honest.

While there was less from the team, we did, however, get a brief mention of Colter's father in this episode. Colter and Ben bond over having dads who push them to be prepared for anything. Colter says some vague things about how he doesn't know what dark future his dad was so worried about. And at the end of the episode, Ben's grandmother says that whoever raised Colter must have done something right. Does that mean that Tracker is going to pick up that loose thread next, now that the Gina Pickett case is closed?

A Wolf Pack Puts Colter in a Tight Spot on ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Episode 10