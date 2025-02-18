With a burden now lifted off his chest with the resolution to the Gina Pickett (Lina Lecompte) case, the survivalist and rewardist, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) can return to solving mysteries that gnaw at him a little less on the CBS drama, Tracker. With Colter's missions, it is often the case that whoever the individual is in distress, they most likely want to be found. But what happens if the opposite is the case, and they can survive in the wild just as well as Colter? Tracker Season 2, Episode 10, "Nightingale," sees Colter face such a likely situation, although a recently released sneak peek of the episode might point to a different set of events. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"After Colter is hired to find a missing singer linked to a violent crime, he discovers his target is a stoic survivalist, not unlike himself."

Colter Seeks Out a Fellow Survivalist

The clip begins with Colter invited out to a new location with a serious mess on their hands. As Colter highlights, three people are already dead, and to top it all off, a woman is missing as well. The clip shows a lady, somewhat scared and lost in the woods at night. Colter also points out to someone out of frame that, whatever is happening is not something they can handle, and this wades firmly into Colter territory, and they need his help. However, it'd seem like Colter's good intentions aren't going to be accepted by all who live within the area, as a gang called Sons of Saturn will likely block his path. Good luck with that.

Since its premiere in early 2024, Tracker has established itself as one of the most watched shows on television. With episodes in the first season averaging 11.58 million viewers with live plus 7-day viewing, and the second season continuing to impress in the same vein. Tracker has been one of the most-watched series for two years straight. Besides the stellar performances from Hartley as Colter Shaw, the CBS drama also stars Fiona Rene (Reenie), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Guest stars on the show include Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw, Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon, Melissa Roxburgh as Dory Shaw, and Wendy Crewson as Mary Shaw.

Tune in to CBS on Sundays to watch new episodes. "Nightingale" airs next Sunday, February 23. The episode was written by Ryan O'Nan and Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Jon Huertas. You can also catch up with past episodes of Tracker by streaming on Paramount+ in the US.