On Sunday, February 23's episode of Tracker, Colter (Justin Hartley) is in for a challenging search. The seasoned tracker is hired to find a missing person who challenges what Colter has come to expect about missing people. According to the logline for Tracker Season 2, Episode 10, "Nightingale," Colter's target can be considered a fugitive because they've been accused of murder. The task becomes even more challenging because they're a survivalist, and if a survivalist doesn't want to be found, they won't be. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode airing next Sunday in which Colter's search puts him in the crosshairs of a violent biker gang in the middle of a small town, and Colter is forced to punch his way out of it.

"After Colter is hired to find a missing singer linked to a violent crime, he discovers his target is a stoic survivalist, not unlike himself."

Colter Searches for a Survivalist On the Run

The video above begins at a bar where Colter and a biker are sizing each other up. "You look like you were in a fight. Did that happen last night? The eye?" Colter asks the man before him with calm composure. "Kendelson's grandmother hired me," Colter responds when the man asks who Colter is. "That bastards killed two of my friends, kidnapped an innocent girl, and you're what? Here to save him?" the biker says, revealing the accusations against Colter's client. "You're on the wrong side of this, partner," the biker adds, shifting his feet as if ready to strike. Colter would rather not get into one if he can avoid a fight. "I was just leaving," he says.

The biker makes it clear that a fight will be fought and initiates it by shoving Colter. Colter gives the biker and his pals a good beating in the next few seconds, but they soon overpower him. At the same time, someone enters the bar, and when he yells, "Enough," everyone stops. He seems to be their leader, and they let Colter go. Whether they let him leave the bar or the boss takes his shot remains to be seen. Colter has been in these kinds of towns before, and something else is always boiling below the surface. Are the accusations against his target true?

Tune in to CBS on Sunday, February 23, to see how Colter gets out of this and finds the target when "Nightingale" airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.