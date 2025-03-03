Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Tracker Season 2 Episode 11.

Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) is certainly used to jobs taking unexpected turns, where a missing person leads to a larger conspiracy or mystery, on Tracker. But his inability to smell a rat — or, rather a backstabber — in a cupcake shop in Season 2 Episode 11, "Shades of Grey," nearly gets him and multiple people killed.

The episode opens in media res with Colter Shaw being held at gunpoint in New Jersey. Two men threaten him and accuse him, unsurprisingly given his chosen profession, of sticking his nose where it didn't belong. Then, in true "bet you're wondering how I got here" cold open fashion, the episode flashes back to 18 hours earlier and Reenie (Fiona Rene), of all people. Her ex-co-worker boyfriend Elliott (Michael Rady) gets a call from a distressed client whose son has gone missing. The two pause their date night to give Colter a call and his next assignment.

Colter Takes a Trip to the City in ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Episode 11

The client is a woman named Ivy Hale (Amy Pietz) who runs a chain of cupcake bakeries — seemingly inspired by Baked By Melissa — out of New Jersey. Her son Matt (Derek Anderson) is a finance bro in Manhattan and vanished without a trace. Colter visits Ivy at the brick-and-mortar location, where he learns that she did not approve of Matt's new girlfriend. He also has a suspicious encounter with Ivy's cousin and courier Casey (Reilly Dolman). Ivy treats Casey dismissively, and when Colter tries to appeal to him privately by calling her bossy, Casey tells him that Ivy and her son had a huge fight and that he was planning on going on a trip with his coworkers. The ever-diligent and unsuspecting Colter crosses the river to investigate Matt's job and love life.

Colter has no trouble snooping around Matt's downtown office. The receptionist Janice (Alex Sgambati) is boldly reading a paperback romance novel at her desk, so a man like Colter Shaw waltzing in and flirting the information out of her is kind of her dream come true. He learns the identity of Matt's married girlfriend. With some additional help from Bobby's cousin Randy (Chris Lee), he finds out that Lucy (Rhianna Jagpal), who honestly looks sweet compared to how both Ivy and the receptionist described her, has a private second condo in the outer boroughs. Everyone seems to have it out for Lucy for no reason. Even Randy calls the fact that her husband isn't on that lease "scandalous" — is he living in a world where women can't own property? Come on, dude.

When Colter gets to Lucy's condo, the girl is tied up in the bathroom. But unlike what the episode title may suggest, there's nothing kinky going on. She's not even having an affair. She and her husband have been separated for years. It was all a red herring. Lucy tells Colter that Matt was kidnapped by two people with Eastern European accents. She says that Matt warned her not to involve the police and that she'd picked Matt up from a hotel where he was hiding. Colter goes there next, and the entire staff seems fishy. This receptionist is not as receptive, so to speak, to Colter's charms. When he gets caught poking around the basement by some serious-looking goons, he pretends he's looking for the pool. Hilarious bit. They don't buy it for a second, however, and the next thing Colter knows, he's face to face with a big scary mafia boss named Lindo (Al Sapienza).

A Cupcake Mogul Starts a Mafia War on ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Episode 11