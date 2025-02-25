The next search takes Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) to New Jersey, where things will be rough, according to a sneak peek of the episode. The tracker lands in hot water when he crosses the mafia during a violent war and is drawn into the orbit with bloody consequences. However, Tracker Season 2, Episode 11, "Shades of Gray," will not all be doom and gloom, thanks to the latest addition. Bobby's (Eric Graise) cousin Randy (Chris Lee) is described as "charismatic and charming." Even though viewers met him in Episode 10, he didn't leave that impression. The charisma and charm emerge in the March 2 episode when he fully takes over the tech side of things. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode showing Randy in his complete element as he helps Colter find some information. Below is the episode's official logline.

"While tracking the son of a prominent New Jersey cupcake chain founder, Colter gets thrust into the middle of a violent mafia war."

Randy Subs for Bobby in 'Tracker' Episode 11

Colter calls Randy, who has been organizing some of Bobby's stuff in the video above. "What do you need? Talk to me," he says. Colter reveals that he's looking for a missing guy who might have been seeing a married woman. "Take it from me. Bad move. Been there done that," Randy says as he runs the name in his system. "Okay, Lucy. She's been married for two years. Looks like she has a condo that she lives with her husband," Randy reveals the information he's gathered. Colter thinks she might have had a secret love shack, and sure enough, Randy finds it. "She's got a month-to-month on a condo and looks like the husband's name is not on the lease. Scandalous!" Randy's commentary continues. Colter is not used to this and asks for the information.

After resolving Gina Pickett's case, Tracker pivots to the Colter family mystery. “What’s the truth here? What actually happened? Were we both [of us brothers] being lied to or was I being lied to? Were you [Russell] in on the lie? What are you protecting me from? Because Colter’s not lying. The audience knows what Colter knows, but the question is, if the siblings know more than he does, why?" Hartley told TV Insider. He added:

"What’s the point of protecting him? Are they talking to each other or are we all just kind of in the dark here? Colter is the one that is pursuing this, and everyone else is like, well, just let it go, who cares? It’s dangerous. It’s not worth it. Nothing can change the past. But that’s just not the way that Colter operates."

Tune in to CBS on Sundays at 8 p.m. to watch new episodes of Tracker and see how Colter's family mystery unfolds this season. You can stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.