Colter (Justin Hartley) can handle himself in most situations, successfully getting out of various problems and completing tasks. But despite his prowess, he is not invincible, and some situations challenge his abilities. In Tracker Season 2, Episode 11, "Shades of Gray," Colter is hired to track the son of a successful cupcake business chain founder. However, according to the logline below, he is in for something different when the job puts him in the middle of a violent mafia war. CBS released a sneak peek of the March 2 episode, which finds Colter being held hostage by ruthless mafia members, and they work on him properly.

"While tracking the son of a prominent New Jersey cupcake chain founder, Colter gets thrust into the middle of a violent mafia war."

What Would a Cupcake Empire and New Jersey Mafia Have in Common?

"Everybody says that you're the best at finding people. Find my son," Ivy Hale (Amy Pietz), the client says when the video above begins. The victim is seen being held and beaten with blood on his mouth, teasing a violent kidnapper who has no reservations about violence. Colter makes the promises he makes to all his clients. "I'll do everything I can," he says. The next scenes in the video tease a bad turn of events when Colter is taken hostage and, with his hands tied, starts getting pummeled. "I think you're making a big mistake," Colter says as the mafia men who have him assault him mercilessly. Will he be able to free himself and find his client's son?

Meanwhile, Reenie's (Fiona Renee) new love interest returns. Elliot (Michael Rady) and Reenie spend time together, teasing the development of their relationship, which Renee said she thinks "there’s some potential there.” After debuting in "Nightingale," Bobby's (Eric Graise) cousin is back in this episode, too. Randy (Chris Lee) fills in for Bobby as the tech consultant while the latter sorts out some issues before returning to his role in Colter's team.

Colter will work on more cases with the show set to return for a new season in the 2025/2026 TV season. CBS renewed Tracker for Season 3 after two consecutively successful seasons. Episodes average 18 million viewers, making it the number one show on television for two seasons. CBS also renewed eight more shows for next season.

Tune in to the network on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET to watch new episodes of Tracker and follow along Colter's exploits. You can also watch current and past episodes on Paramount+ in the US if you miss the live broadcast.