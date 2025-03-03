Colter (Justin Hartley) had a rough time on New Jersey in Tracker Season 2, Episode 11 "Shades of Gray", but that doesn't derail him since there are more people to find. The next mystery takes him to Ohio where a woman disappeared in the night, leaving her young son in Episode 12, "Monster." "Colter is hired to find a mother in Ohio who went missing after tucking her son in for the night," reads the logline for the March 9 episode. CBS also released a sneak peek showing Colter on the search for the missing mother with every sign saying foul play was involved.

The video below shows Colter arriving and gathering information from people close to the missing woman. Some scenes are shown that confirm that she was indeed taken by someone who intends to hurt her. "[There are] signs of a struggle," Colter says. The woman left a young boy who says a monster took his mommy. Given how young he is, he might not be able to describe what he saw and Colter must decipher what "monster" means with the evidence available. "I'm going to do everything I can to bring her home," Colter makes his regular promise.

'Tracker' Will Revisit the Shaw Family Mysteries

Tracker started with a huge mystery in Season 1 as it laid the groundwork for Colter's character. Part of that was that Colter's father uprooted his entire family from civilization and moved them to the middle of a forest. He taught them to survive before meeting an untimely death one stormy night. Hartley told TV Insider that the show will dive back into the mystery. "We’ll figure out a lot more, and [Colter will] get more leads. But sometimes when you get more leads and find out more information, it just unravels more s**t, and sometimes that’s more interesting," the actor/EP said. He added:

"The way in which he died and the mystery behind it and what he was involved with and who he was involved in it with being the government and all that kind of stuff, there are so many threads to this that he’s following, and it is almost like he almost needs a wall to write things down, almost needs like a Dexter wall. It certainly unravels here towards the end of the season.”

There will be more time to explore everything given that CBS renewed Tracker for Season 3, allowing writers to deepen the mysteries surrounding the Shaw family. Tune in to CBS on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET to watch new episodes. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.