Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Tracker Season 2 Episode 12.

It's weird to use the phrase "good old-fashioned" for a television series in its second year, but Tracker Season 2 Episode 12, "Monster," feels like a good old-fashioned episode of the hit CBS procedural series. Every character, even the ones who only showed up for one scene, is locked in this week, and for a good reason. The stakes are especially high and creepy. Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) takes on the case of a missing woman kidnapped by a villain-of-the-week who was a true, well, monster.

Colter Shaw Looks for a Missing Mommy in ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Episode 12

This episode kicks off with a single mother, Alice (Mariana Klaveno), putting her son Miles (William Kosovic) to bed in suburban Ohio. He's afraid of monsters. His fears are not alleviated when he wakes up in the middle of the night and not only is his mother gone, but the door is wide open. Creepy from the start! His grandmother Judith (Beverley Elliott), who lives in the guest house, hires Colter to find Alice. She tells him that Alice is newly single. She doesn't want to involve the police, because Miles' father might use it against Alice in the custody battle. She also reveals that Alice is a recovering opioid addict when Colter finds Vicodin hidden in a drawer. Lot of potential leads already!

Velma (Abby McEnany) rules out the ex-husband as a potential suspect. He has an alibi. Colter's first of many stops is to find Alice's phone after it pings on a location app. He finds it along with her car, purse, and signs of a struggle at a gorgeous-looking nearby lake. It seems as if Alice left home in her own car and was taken from the meeting point. So Colter enlists Randy (Chris Lee) who finds out that Alice recently got dumped (or so it seems) by a married psychiatrist named Sal Markowitz. For the second consecutive episode, Randy discovers signs of adultery and calls it scandalous–catchphrase alert? He also says that this doesn't look like an app situation. They knew each other. Colter goes to Sal's house next, and finds the doctor's decapitated body in the bathroom. Whoa! Tracker is not usually this graphic!

An Unconventional Therapy Session Goes Wrong on ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Episode 12