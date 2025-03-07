Elliot (Michael Rady) nearly made an unforgivable mistake in Tracker Season 2, Episode 11, "Shades of Gray." A case he brought to Colter (Justin Hartley) turned out deeper than anyone thought and nearly cost Colter his life. While Reenie (Fiona Renee) understood it might have been a mistake, she could not ignore the circumstances. How did Elliot come to be involved with the mafia? Was he lying when he said he had no idea Hale (Amy Pietz) was part of organized crime? However, Rene told TV Insider that Reenie will give Elliot "the benefit of the doubt." The actress discussed her character's understanding of this situation, saying:

"I think throughout the episode, she really questioned it, but by the end of the episode, she really put her trust and her faith in her relationship because we all know that a relationship can’t last unless that exists. So I think she’s really giving Elliot the benefit of a doubt, and I think he’s really been there for her in ways that Colter has not been able to be there this season. Does that mean that that will stay the case? I don’t know, but I do know that Reenie is really grateful for what Elliot has been able to provide for sure."

Elliot Will Stick Around 'Tracker' for the Foreseeable Future

Image via CBS Entertainment

While Elliot has been good for Reenie, there is always this lingering feeling that she and Colter will rekindle their relationship. However, Rene said that viewers will see Elliot for a while. "I do know that Elliot sticks around for a little bit," she said. As things stand, Reenie is in a good place with Elliot and Colter. "I also think that Colter and Reenie’s relationship is only becoming more grounded. And I keep saying a foundation of trust and respect, so that’s happening with Elliot, but that’s also happening with her and Colter more. She’s letting go of the night at the hotel a couple of years back. She’s starting to finally let go of it," Rene said.

Will Reenie let go of it entirely and finally go all in with Elliot? Is Elliot hiding something? Tune in to CBS on Sundays at 8 p.m. to watch new episodes of Tracker and see how things play out. In the Sunday, March 9 episode, "Colter is hired to find a mother in Ohio who went missing after tucking her son in for the night." You can stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US to get caught up on all the drama.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the Reenie and Elliot situation.