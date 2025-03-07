In the Sunday, March 9 episode of the CBS drama series Tracker, Colter's (Justin Hartley) lawyer, friend, and ex, Reenie (Fiona Rene), will be highly present. Tracker Season 2, Episode 11 "Shades of Gray" introduced a new arc for the character as she took on a very demanding mystery client. His next request takes her to Indianapolis for a deposition hearing. Meanwhile, Colter is somewhere in Ohio tracking a woman who went missing in the middle of the night. Rene told TV Insider that Reenie and Colter will collaborate on Colter's case in Episode 12, "Monster." "When she goes to Indianapolis for the deposition, she does assist Colter boots on the ground. I love it when she gets to do that. I think she loves it, too," the actress began.

"She’s in those Louboutin heels in courtrooms and offices all day that I think when she gets to get out there and use her skills in the public view, she thrives off of that," Rene continued, teasing some exciting scenes featuring her character away from the courtroom. But in Colter's line of work, danger is always present. Rene said that her character thrives on the thrill of toying with danger and she will do that in the episode. "And again, she likes to put herself in maybe a bit of a dangerous situation, but will find our way out," she said. Reenie might be addicted to the thrill of it all, even in the courtroom. Rene discussed her character's ability to handle stressful situations, saying,

"She thrives under pressure. That’s the whole gist of her, is that whether it’s in a courtroom in front of an entire jury or whether it is with one scary guy, she could hold her own. It doesn’t mean that she’s not scared, but it definitely means that she knows how to exude and uphold bravery amongst her fear."

Fiona Rene Would Like 'Tracker' to Explore Reenie's Backstory

Image via CBS

Much about the team Colter works with is unknown. Most of the characters are a mystery and apart from a line in passing, their past has not been explored. Rene said it would be interesting to see something from her past explored. "We mentioned in Episode 10, Season 1 about Reenie’s dad and sister. And I’m just so interested in seeing more of her upbringing and if it’s what we kind of assume or if it’s something totally different," she said. "I think she’s such a unique fiery force of nature that I’m like, what family made this person to be who she is? And obviously, I want to keep helping the tracker track," Rene added.

Who is Reenie's new client? What danger does she get herself in? Tune in to Tracker on Sunday, March 9, to watch "Monster" and find out. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ in the US.