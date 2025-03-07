Colter's (Justin Hartley) next case takes him to Ohio, where a woman went missing. In Tracker Season 2, Episode 12, "Monster," the woman in question is a mother who disappeared after tucking her son for the night. For this case, Colter enlists the entire team to determine what happened. Meanwhile, Reenie (Fiona Renee) continues her work with the new client but Colter's instincts tell him something about this affair is off. CBS released a sneak peek of the Sunday, March 9 episode showing a conversation between Colter, Velma (Abby McEnany), and Reenie. They brainstorm the possible reasons behind Alice's disappearance, and the mysterious client also comes up. Check out the episode's official logline below.

"Colter is hired to find a mother in Ohio who went missing after tucking her son in for the night."

Colter Investigates the Disappearance of a Mother in 'Tracker' Season 2, Episode 12.

When someone goes missing, spouses are usually the first suspect. But in Alice's case, her ex-husband had a solid alibi and in the video above, Velma verifies that there is no way he could be behind Alice's disappearance because he was with his girlfriend. Alice also had a problem with substances and Velma poses that she might have taken something but went into hiding to avoid people seeing her at her worst. "No, I don't think that's what this is. The pills were half hidden but they were only half gone after the course of several months," Colter says.

Meanwhile, Reenie joins the conversation from Velma's phone and reveals that she's heading to Indianapolis for another deposition on behalf of a new client. His identity is secret, and he's being sued again. Colter is concerned Reenie might have become a Ray Donovan for this new client, but he trusts her judgement. She offers her services should he need them. Speaking to TV Insider, Renee previewed Reenie's feelings about this new client. She discussed how thrilling it is for Reenie to be on her toes, saying:

"I think that Reenie thrives off of that thrill. I don’t know if she really knows about that part of herself or that she’s really tapped into it. I think her and Colter are very similar in that regard that the danger and the high — without great risk, we see no great reward, right? And I think for both characters, but definitely for Reenie, she can feel when there is risk and how that will lead to great reward. And so I think that makes her thrive so much so that it may become a little dangerous. Maybe she doesn’t think it all the way through."

What happened to Alice? Who is this new mysterious client? Tune in to CBS on Sundays to watch new episodes of Tracker and find out. Watch "Monster" on Sunday, March 9. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.