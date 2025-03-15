The next search takes Colter (Justin Hartley) from America's backwoods to the city that never sleeps. A woman goes missing under mysterious circumstances and Colter is hired to find her. His succeeding investigation reveals that the evidence left behind by the criminal does not match the crime. In Tracker Season 2, Episode 13 "Neptune," Colter searches for Claire (Alvina August), a woman who vanished into thin air according to the logline below. CBS released a sneak peek of the March 16 episode showing Colter's investigation, revealing that the crime they assumed was a robbery was not one.

"Colter travels to New York City to find a woman who vanished in the dressing room of an upscale clothing store."

A Staged Robbery Hides a Meticulous Operation in 'Tracker' Season 2, Episode 13

The video above begins at Claire's house. An acquaintance of Claire's shows Colter around the house, which has evidence of a robbery. However, close inspection reveals that this was no robbery since valuables like cash and jewelry were left behind by the intruder. "This does not make any sense," says Logan (Oliver Rice), the man showing Colter around. Colter agrees. However, he notices a missing computer from Claire's work station. "Whoever did this ... whoever broke in here was trying to make it seem like a robbery," Colter says after looking at the supposed robbery. Everything is staged to give the impression of a random robbery, but the intruder was after something specific.

Surveillance footage proves Colter's assessment right because the intruder made sure to jam the cameras when they entered. "That's awfully sophisticated for a smash-and-grab," he says. Besides the missing computer, Colter learns nothing useful, so he goes to Claire's workplace to look for more clues. Based on his findings, he advises Logan to get a hotel room until he figures out what's happening here. Something peculiar is indeed going on based on the episode's promo. It shows Colter on the run for his life as unidentified men shoot at him while a voice warns him that he's treading on dangerous ground. Reenie (Fiona Renee) even warns him to let this case go since he might be way over his head.

Colter has never backed down from a challenge, and he's not about to start now. Will he continue looking for Claire or pack his belongings and move on to the next case? Tune in to CBS on Sunday, March 16 to watch "Neptune" and find out.