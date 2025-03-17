Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Tracker Season 2 Episode 13.

In this week's episode of Tracker, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) enters the world of espionage — and not the corporate kind. Even though he's somehow survived multiple encounters with trained government agents and managed to pull the wool over their eyes, this story doesn't feel over somehow. There's always a bigger fish, you know?

Speaking of stories that aren't over, is Bobby (Eric Graise) ever coming back, by the way? Cousin Randy (Chris Lee) is fun, but is he a full-time replacement now? What happened with Bobby's family emergency? Sources say that Colter's original hacker will be back before the end of Season 2. But he's been missing longer than most of Colter's assignments at this point.

Colter Heads Back to the City in ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Episode 13

Image via CBS

In the cold open, a loved-up couple are window shopping in Manhattan. The husband, Logan (Oliver Rice), encourages his wife Claire (Alvina August) to try on a dress they can't afford — they're saving for a dream vacation to Fiji, and it would be two times their rent — at a fancy boutique. It's a sweet scene, almost Hallmark-Christmas-movie-sweet. But then, as casually as they strolled up to the store, Claire never comes out of the dressing room. When Logan finally goes to check on her, she's left her phone and purse in the stall. Vanished.

The saleslady asks deeply unhelpful questions ("Did she go out the front? Are you sure she didn't go out the front?" Maybe she went out the back?"), but Logan is too distressed to notice or care. The police, as we know, won't help him find her until it has been 48 hours. Logan posts a $20,000 reward, which finds its way to Velma (Abby McEnany). Colter happens to still be on the East Coast, camping in the Adirondacks, so he heads back down to the city.

Midway through telling Colter about his wife's boring job in publishing and unstable brother Sam who hasn't spoken to her in a year, Logan gets a ping from a home security system. His and Claire's apartment is being robbed as they speak. He takes Colter there next, naturally. The apartment is very nice, so nice that they are extremely lucky the rent is only half the price of a dress from that store. And the robbery is clearly targeting. Only Claire's work computer has been taken, and an advanced signal jammer wipes the home security system of all evidence. This ordinary couple is looking less Hallmark Christmas by the minute.

Spy Work Turns Nasty on ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Episode 13