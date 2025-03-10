Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) had to deal with a monster, so he took a trip to Ohio in Tracker Season 2, Episode 12, titled "Monster." Not an ordinary case, the episode threw up several bodies for Colter to work his way through, and ultimately, he did. Now, Mr. Shaw has his next case, and it is taking him to New York, where a woman has gone missing, and his services are required. "Colter travels to New York City to find a woman who vanished in the dressing room of an upscale clothing store," reads the logline for the March 16 episode, titled "Neptune." CBS also released a sneak peek showing Colter in the Big Apple, trying to crack this case and there seems to be lead-like resistance in his way. Lots of lead.

The clip begins with a phone call while Colter conducts his search. "Mr. Shaw. We know who you are," a distorted voice responds when Colter takes the call. The clip shows a shady man patrolling a room with Colter inside. The world's best rewardist also disarms an armed lady, before we see Reenie advising him to "Quit this job," and walk away. Chances are that is not the sort of advice Colter will take, and with his decision to stay put will come a barrage of gunfire with bullets flying everywhere you look. Yes, Mr. Shaw. "You've been warned."

'Tracker' Will Focus on Reenie and Elliot For Now

Relying on snippets from the promo, it would seem like the Colter and Reenie (Fiona Rene) collaboration will be in full effect once more. After their once again effective collaboration in Ohio in last Sunday's episode. Reenie's presence in the recently released clip points to that partnership progressing. Albeit she won't be as fearless as she was. While their work dynamic continues to go strong, any hopes of a romance will have to be on the back burner for now, as Reenie's boyfriend, Elliot (Michael Rady), is going to stick around for a while, according to Rene.

"I do know that Elliot sticks around for a little bit. I also think that Colter and Reenie’s relationship is only becoming more grounded. And I keep saying a foundation of trust and respect, so that’s happening with Elliot, but that’s also happening with her and Colter more. She’s letting go of the night at the hotel a couple of years back. She’s starting to finally let go of it."

Will Colter back down from this fight in next Sunday's episode? Probably not. The chances of a Reenie and Colter romance might be slim for now. However, with CBS renewing Tracker for Season 3, that angle can still be explored. Tune in to CBS on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET to watch new episodes. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.