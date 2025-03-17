While he may not consider it as such, one upside of Colter's (Justin Hartley) job is traveling around the country and meeting new people. The downside is that he never knows what to expect because different places have different quirks. He leaves the fashion capital and heads to the world's jazz capital. In Tracker Season 2, Episode 14, "Exodus," Colter goes to New Orleans to look for a missing teenager. However, the city's quirks prove hard to navigate because of its close relationship with dark magic, and Colter seeks help from a local detective, according to the logline below. CBS released a sneak peek of the March 23 episode showing Colter's foray into New Orleans' world of magic, spells, and voodoo.

"When a teenage musician vanishes in New Orleans, Colter teams up with a local detective and uncovers a chilling mystery involving dark magic."

Colter Searches for a Missing Musician in 'Tracker' Season 2, Episode 14

"This place has a lot of darkness. Most people don't see that at first, but it's here," an unidentified speaker makes a shocking admission in the video above. It shows assailants circling a young man holding a trumpet. A woman with colorful runes on her face sushes Colter, adding to the weirdness of the case and episode. Colter enlists the help of Detective Veach (Marci T. House) as things escalate when a dead body belonging to a young woman is found. "Summoning, torture, sacrifice," Colter recounts. "Just tell us what happened," he confronts a suspect. The victim is seen in a rundown room as he tries to break out, but it's challenging.

The mysteries continue in Tracker's successful second season. The show dominates viewership charts with 18.4 million viewers, making it the number one show for two seasons straight. It's no surprise that CBS renewed it for Season 3. Meanwhile, Tracker revisits the early mysteries involving his family and government organizations. While he may have discounted his dad when he was younger, Colter might start understanding some things his dad was talking about, according to Hartley. He told TV Insider:

"He hung out with this guy [his dad] who became more increasingly paranoid, and that can rub off on you. But then, as he is growing older, he’s realizing, ‘Oh, snap. Maybe my dad wasn’t so crazy. Maybe he was onto something,'"

What secrets and mysteries will Colter unearth? Tune in to CBS on Sundays at 8 p.m. to watch new episodes of Tracker and find out. Catch up on Paramount+ in the US.