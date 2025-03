Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Tracker Season 2 Episode 14.

It wouldn't be Tracker Season 2 if it wasn't edging closer and closer to the supernatural. This week is the season's second dalliance with magic. Episode 5 of the CBS series delved into witches with a woodland healer, and Episode 14, "Exodus," gets into something a little more sinister with ritual sacrifices and a spree of missing children. Plus. we finally earn some insight into Reenie's (Fiona Rene) new client.

Colter Shaw Heads to New Orleans in ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Episode 14