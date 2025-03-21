The next missing person Colter (Justin Hartley) must find is a teenager named Anton, who disappears under mysterious circumstances in New Orleans. This case takes Colter to a new world where people believe in dark magic, as Colter believes in bullets and their effects. For this case, he teams up with a local detective, Ginny Veach (Marci House), who helps him navigate the New Orleans landscape according to the logline below for Tracker Season 2, Episode 14, "Exodus." CBS released a sneak peek of the March 23 episode, which shows Colter and Anton's dad (played by Dohn Norwood) discussing the teenager's disappearance.

When a teenage musician vanishes in New Orleans, Colter teams up with a local detective and uncovers a chilling mystery involving dark magic.

Colter Investigates a Disappearance in Tracker Season 2, Episode 14.

In the video above, Colter meets with his client, Anton's dad. A conversation with him reveals a lot. He thinks there is something weird happening in the city as kids go missing and turn up dead later. For example, "Kevin Perkins. Lived a couple doors down. Story was he ran away. His body washed up a week later," Anton's dad says. He adds: "This place has a darkness. Lot of people don't see it at first but it's here." Colter listens carefully but asks what the police have to say about Anton's disappearance. He says they want him to wait a little longer before following up again. He reveals he's working with Veach, and she was the one who recommended Colter. They have also been seeing each other. "She heard about you from a job you did in New Orleans a few years back. Said you see things others don't," he adds. "I'll talk to her. See if we can help you out," Colter says.

Colter and Veach's investigation reveals that a group of teenage boys bullied Anton. They thought he was weird because he carried his saxophone everywhere. They interview one suspect, Cal, and learn he might know what happened to Anton. It's unclear how Anton's disappearance is tied to dark magic or if it's a smoke screen for what's happening to the disappearing children. Tune in to CBS on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET to watch new episodes. "Exodus" was written by Travis Donelly and Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Lionel Coleman.

Stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US, and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.