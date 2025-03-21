This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

In Tracker Season 2, Episode 14, "Exodus," Colter (Justin Hartley) goes to New Orleans to look for a missing teenager. There, he immerses himself in the city's culture, which is closely tied to the supernatural, specifically dark magic. This is new territory for Colter, and he enlists the help of a local detective to navigate the intricate culture, according to the logline below. Collider scored an exclusive scene from the March 23 episode, which previews this duo in action as they try to dig into the real reason the teenager disappeared. While dark magic surrounds this case, it turns out to be the same old story Colter has dealt with when they interview a teenager, and he tries to make a run for it when he realizes he might have been connected to the other teenager's disappearance.

When a teenage musician vanishes in New Orleans, Colter teams up with a local detective and uncovers a chilling mystery involving dark magic.

Colter Teams Up with Detective Veach to Investigate the Disappearance of a Local New Orleans Teenager