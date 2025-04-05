Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 15 of Tracker

This week’s episode of Tracker brought back a key figure in the series, and one who has already made a lasting impact on Colter’s journey. Billie (played by Justin Hartley's wife, Sofia Pernas) first appeared in Season 1 as a nemesis to Colter (Justin Hartley), but her character evolved past that after her reappearance in Season 2. In Episode 3, "Bloodlines," Billie calls on Colter for help with a case in her small hometown, a place where she feels alienated after leaving under complicated circumstances. Their shared history of complex family dynamics created an emotional bond, with Billie owing Colter a favor by the end of the episode. In Episode 15, "The Grey Goose," Billie not only comes through for Colter, but her actions lead to a pivotal moment that could change everything for him.

Billie Comes Through for Colter in a Major Way in Season 2 of 'Tracker'