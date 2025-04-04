Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Tracker Season 2, Episode 15. After a five-episode absence, Bobby (Eric Graise) finally got a substantial mention in this week’s episode of Tracker, and it feels like the show is laying the groundwork for a major moment before his return. Unlike Teddi (Robin Weigert), whose departure was confirmed ahead of Tracker's second season, Bobby is still expected to return — and the way the show addresses his absence hints at a storyline with major ramifications. The show’s decision to not only acknowledge Bobby's absence but also specify what his character may be dealing with suggests that his comeback will be significant, potentially altering key dynamics within the series.

'Tracker' Finally Answers What Bobby Is Doing in "The Grey Goose"