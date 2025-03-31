Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Tracker Season 2 Episode 15.

Multiple threads come together in Season 2, Episode 15 of Tracker — but if you're looking for details about the mysterious past of Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley), you'll have to wait. Still, "The Grey Goose" gets deliciously complicated as Colter teams up with characters we've met in both seasons of the CBS series. He's got people he can count on, and people who can count on him, all across the country. He's making some enemies, too — in this case, a woman serving a life sentence in a correctional facility, but that's the cost of doing business.

In a kinda sorta rare move for Tracker, "The Grey Goose" also happens to be almost 100 percent populated by female supporting characters. Truly, the only men in the episode are Colter himself and Cousin Randy (Chris Lee), who gives us a quick update about what Bobby (Eric Graise) has been up to since temporarily departing the series earlier in Season 2. We were originally told that he was dealing with "family stuff," and learned in this episode that a friend of Bobby's, who was like a brother, recently passed away.

Colter Shaw Gets Deputized by an Old Ally on ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Episode 15