Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) returns to Aurora, Vermont, when an inmate escapes custody and takes someone else hostage in the Sunday, March 30 episode of Tracker. This case takes Colter back to the town where he worked with Detective Helen Brock (Diana Maria Riva) in Episode 9, "Aurora," of Season 1. Colter enlists Detective Brock's help when he realizes he might be missing something in the case. Meanwhile, Colter calls upon a fellow rewardist for a special task. "Colter recruits fellow rewardist Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas) to infiltrate a women’s prison in order to gain access to critical information that would help track down an escaped prisoner and her hostage," reads the logline for Tracker Season 2, Episode 15, "The Grey Goose." CBS released a sneak peek of the episode showing a phone conversation between Colter and Billie, and Colter makes an urgent request.

Rewardists must stay in shape, and when Colter calls Billie in the video below, she's in the middle of her workout. She seems visibly annoyed by this interruption, but it might be because she knows Colter needs something; he always does. Colter and Billie have different philosophies regarding their approach to the job. Billie likes her money ready while Colter accepts payment upon success. Colter reminds Billie that she owes him a favor from their last case when he realizes she might be trying to avoid working with him. He asks her to get to Aurora as soon as she can. Hartley told TV Insider that the show will dive into Billie and Colter's past and how their relationship soured a little. "They have this really great moment that is just honest and pure and raw, and you find out a little bit more about their relationship . . . . There’s a lot of feelings there and a lot of emotion there," he said.

Colter Questions His Convictions About His Father

Image via CBS

Meanwhile, the case reminds him of something his father used to say. "My dad used to say when we were kids: Sometimes you just need to look at things with a fresh set of eyes," he says in the episode's promo. This statement hints at Colter's changing opinion about his dad and everything he did and said when they were younger. "As he is growing older, he's realizing, ‘Oh, snap. Maybe my dad wasn’t so crazy. Maybe he was onto something,'" Hartley told TV Insider. Whether his dad was right about everything remains to be seen, but he was right about some things else Colter would not see in the real world.

Tune in to CBS on Sunday, March 30, to watch "The Grey Goose" and watch how Colter and his two helpers work together. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.