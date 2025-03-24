On the next search, Colter (Justin Hartley) will need more than his skills to track down an escaped prisoner who has taken someone else hostage. In Tracker Season 2, Episode 15, "The Grey Goose," two women join Colter on this hunt when it becomes clear that his prowess has limits. The first is Dectective Helen Brock (Diana Maria Riva), who last appeared in Season 1, Episode 9, "Aurora." In it, the duo dived into the world of amateur ghost hunting and paranormal activity. In this case, Colter needs Detective Brock's perspective when he realizes he might be missing some clues. The second is fellow rewardist Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas) who Colter enlists for a special activity according to the logline below. CBS released a sneak peek of the March 30 episode previewing these two team-ups.

Colter recruits fellow rewardist Billie Matalon to infiltrate a women’s prison in order to gain access to critical information that would help track down an escaped prisoner and her hostage.

Colter Gets a Boost from Detective Brock and Billie in Tracker Season 2, Episode 15

"My dad used to say when we were kids: Sometimes you just need to look at things with a fresh set of eyes," Colter tells Detective Brock in the video above. He's just arrived at a scene where the prisoner escaped while in transit. His words also reflect an evolving perspective regarding his father's convictions when they were younger. "Colter is very skeptical just by nature, and part of it is his job, part of it is upbringing, all the lessons that his dad taught him. He hung out with this guy who became more increasingly paranoid, and that can rub off on you. But then, as he is growing older, he’s realizing, ‘Oh, snap. Maybe my dad wasn’t so crazy. Maybe he was onto something,'" the actor told TV Insider about Colter's current understanding of his dad's behavior.

Meanwhile, Billie is back. Their relationship is a bit complicated, as shown by her reaction when she sees him. "I'm mad at you," she says. And while that may be true, her face didn't get the memo. "They have this really great moment that is just honest and pure and raw, and you find out a little bit more about their relationship and not necessarily what exactly happened, but that something big happened and that it was sort of unfortunate and now, are they going to rebuild. There’s a lot of feelings there and a lot of emotion there," Hartley told the same outlet when previewing Billie's return. He added:

"She comes in and delivers and she does exactly what he asked for. And then by the end, he realizes that maybe he asked for too much."

What will be the consequences of Colter and Billie's latest team-up? Tune in to CBS on Sunday, March 30 to watch "The Grey Goose" and find out.