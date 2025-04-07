For several episodes of Tracker Season 2, Bobby's (Eric Graise) cousin Randy (Chris Lee) had to take over the tech side while Bobby dealt with an unexplained personal issue. This made viewers concerned that Bobby, like Velma's (Abby McEnany) wife, Teddi (Robin Weigert), might have left the show. Fiona Renee teased some Bobby and Randy scenes once the former was back but did not reveal when that would happen. “I mean, can we just talk about Randy for a second? I love Chris Lee with everything in my body. He’s been such a wonderful addition to the Bobby dynamic, and I am very excited to see them together," the actress told TV Insider. We now know that Bobby returns in Tracker Season 2, Episode 16, "The Mercy Seat," airing on Sunday, April 13. In it, "Colter (Justin Hartley) helps an old friend with a search and rescue mission for two missing sisters in the snowy Montana wilderness. Meanwhile, Reenie (Renee) gets a visit from a new client that challenges her morality."

While Bobby's absence has not greatly affected the story thus far, constant references to his absence tease a significant storyline once he returns. The image below shows him and his cousin in his workspace as they tackle a particular task. Bobby's return will finally explain where he was and why he did not share much with the team. It could also lead to a significant storyline if there is a larger story. The image also teases more Randy scenes as he helps his cousin. Their dynamic is unclear since they've never shared a scene, so this will be an opportunity to introduce their relationship. Whether he stays on for longer or departs now that Bobby is back in his rightful place remains to be seen.

Tracker Returns to a Familiar Place in the Season 2 Finale

Image via: CBS

As the season races towards the finish line, the finale takes Colter back to where he grew up. "Colter returns to Echo Ridge to investigate a diner owner’s disappearance, only to uncover a decades-old kidnapping and a shocking family secret," reads the logline for Tracker Season 2, Episode 20, "Echo Ridge." It's unclear which family secret is being teased, but given that the Shaw family is one full of secrets, this might be related to his father and his experiments. There are still many unanswered questions, and Echo Ridge might have some of those answers. The season finale airs on Sunday, May 11.

Tune in to CBS on Sundays to watch new episodes before the season finale airs next month.