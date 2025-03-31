The second season of Tracker has continued to be a brilliant success for CBS with Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw driving the show, as the world's famous rewardist continues to save lives all across the country. After seeing Hartley and Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas) working closely together in Tracker Season 2, Episode 15, "The Grey Goose," the show's protagonist will be working sole once more. On his next search, In Tracker Season 2, Episode 16, "The Mercy Seat," will see Colter heading into the wintry wilderness to rescue a lady. The beloved procedural drama is set to embark on a two-week hiatus with the show returning on March 13. Now, looking ahead, CBS has released new footage detailing the challenges which will be facing the world-famous rewardist in the show's next episode.

The clip begins with Shaw decked out in thick winter gear as he sets out to make another rescue. "Right now, your brain is telling you that you are warm, but you are not. It's a defense mechanism," Colter says to a clearly shaken lady. "The place Colter is, folks are calling it a Deadzone Wilderness," Bobby's cousin, Randy (Chris Lee), notes as he conducts his research on the case. The footage then shows off a deepening of the plot for Colter as there are bodies of an elderly couple tied up. This case now sees Colter seeking out clues to solve the case before him. Back at his home base, Abby McEnany, who plays Velma, and Fiona Rene, who plays Reenie Greene, are discussing the case at hand. "What is it?" Velma asks Reenie. "You don't want to know," Reenie replies. The footage ends with Colter preparing for a gun fight, shotgun cocked.

Bobby Exeley Remains A Part of 'Tracker'

For a long time on the show now, Tracker has been without one of its original stars in Eric Graise, who plays the tech-savvy Bobby Exely. Bobby has been missing for several episodes now, with his tech skills covered by his cousin, Randy. Bobby's absence on the show has been explained as him "dealing with some family stuff..." This has since prompted suggestions that the character has departed the series, like former co-star, Robin Weigert, who played Teddi Bruin, did prior to the start of season 2. However, Rene recently suggested Graise won't be departing the show anytime soon, saying:

“I mean, can we just talk about Randy for a second? I love Chris Lee with everything in my body. He’s been such a wonderful addition to the Bobby dynamic, and I am very excited to see them together.”

When Tracker returns in two weeks, we will be on the lookout regarding how Colter handles his cold, wintry adventure. What could Reenie be hiding from Velma? Is a question that'll also be answered. Tune in to CBS on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET to watch new episodes. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.