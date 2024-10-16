Colter's job carries many risks, most of which he has proven capable of handling. However, sometimes the case becomes too complicated, or the mystery is too deep that he needs someone's help. At times, he's in direct trouble; other times, it's his clients. In Tracker Season 2, Episode 2, "Ontological Shock," Colter (Justin Hartley) disappears while working a case, leading Reenie to call Russell (Jensen Ackles) to help find him. CBS released sneak peeks into the episode that finds Colter dealing with a trust issue with his client while the other finds his team going into a frenzy when they realize he's missing.

"If I take this job, I need all the information, and I need to be able to trust all the information I'm given. What are you not telling me?" Colter asks his client in the first sneak peek. His guess that she's hiding something turns out to be accurate when she shares some information she hadn't before. Colter doesn't seem convinced she has said everything she knows, but she convinces him he's doing the right thing. "He's a good man, my father. Can you help me find him?" the client pleads with him. "I'll do everything I can," Colter agrees.

'Tracker' Enlists Russel to Find Colter When He Goes Missing.

"Ugh! It doesn't make sense! I can't find anything. Colter's been gone for twelve hours now and there's like zero digital footprint. Usually, I can grab a signal from somewhere, but now I can't find anything," Bobby says in the second sneak peek. Velma reveals that a deputy found Colter's truck, but Colter was nowhere to be seen. Reenie is convinced that something has gone wrong somewhere. Velma and Bobby convince Reenie not to make rash decisions, and she brings in someone who can. "There's something wrong, and I know who can find him," she tells the other two as she calls someone who is almost definitely Colter's brother.

The third is a BTS featurette. "Russell!" Colter exclaims when the clip begins. "Russell's gonna get you out of this pickle," Russell says. The featurette shows the brothers escaping someplace where Colter was being held. It previews their dynamics as they dive into the investigation while exploring their family's past. The duo explores the world of UFOs, or UAPs, as Russell claims is the proper nomenclature. The featurette also teases the Shaw family secrets.

Watch the episode live on CBS on Sunday, October 20, to see the Shaw brothers at work. Catch up on Paramount+ before the new episode.

