Every industry has competitors, and while Colter Shaw's tracking job might make him sound unique, he is not. Tracker introduced Colter's rival tracker in Season 2, Billie Matalon. She is set to return in Season 2, and we finally know how that happens. CBS released images and plot details for Tracker Season 2, Episode 3, "Bloodlines." Per the official logline below, Colter and Billie decide that the enemy of my enemy is my friend, and they team up on a case. Since the goal is to find a missing person, they would work better if they worked together than against each other.

"Colter and rival rewardist Billie Matalon team up to find a missing high school baseball star."

In the images, Colter and Billy embark on finding the missing teenager. Their endeavor takes them to many places, ending up somewhere with many abandoned containers. It looks like someone has been living there, but they don't find anyone when they arrive. Colter and Billie look concerned when they spot blood on the sides of the container. While the duo has some light competition, there is also some chemistry. Some images feature them in a bar as Colter grabs a drink and Billie joins him. Is this the beginning of something?

Justin Hartley Loves Working With Sofia Pernas on 'Tracker.'