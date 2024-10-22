Sofia Pernas returns to Tracker as Bille Matalon. Billie first appeared in Season 1 as a rival to Colter Shaw when the duo worked on a related case. Despite being at odds for most of the episode, they ended everything on good terms as each party moved on to other cases. In Tracker Season 2, Episode 3, "Bloodlines," the duo reunites again as Billie seeks out Colter for help with a case per the official logline below. The episode's promo previews the missing person and the subsequent attempts to find him.

"Colter and rival rewardist Billie Matalon team up to find a missing high school baseball star."

Justin Hartley Works with His Wife In 'Tracker' Season 2, Episode 3.

"Billie, so what's this all about?" Colter asks Billie when the promo video above starts. "Missing high school baseball pitcher disappeared two days ago," Billie says, as the promo shows the circumstances behind the disappearance. Wolf Pack's Tyler Lawerence Gray plays the baseball star who disappears while practicing. The duo starts their investigation, which takes them to dangerous places and puts them in dangerous situations. "I'm going to do everything I can," Colter tells the player's parents.

The episode's highlight is Pernas, Justin Hartley's wife, getting to share the screen with her husband again. The story teases that they had a thing in the past, partially explaining the instant chemistry between the actors. "I love the story of how they had a thing in the past and she might have screwed him over a little bit. That’s how he feels, anyway. They haven’t addressed it, and he’s forced into this uncomfortable situation to be with this person that he probably doesn’t wanna be with right now, not because he doesn’t like her, but because it’s painful," Hartley told Collider's Christina Radish. Hartley added about why Colter acts how he does around her by revealing something about his nature, saying,

"Colter has feelings. He’s just a real softie. We had a good story, she’s a great actor, and we had a little fun with it. There’s pain there, there’s history there, and it’s a pride thing, trying to make sure that she doesn’t know how hurt he is. It’s a really great take on an ex-relationship, and I’m glad people liked it. I was hopeful that people would like it. It’s such a different character than she really is in real life. She’s nothing like that. And I’m not a rewardist. We just have a good time on set."

"Bloodlines" airs on CBS on Sunday, October 27, at 8:30 p.m. Catch up on Paramount+ before the new episode.

