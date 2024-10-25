CBS’s newest crime procedural returns for a fresh episode in Season 2, Episode 4. A comforting network series, Tracker follows Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley), a survivalist who freelances as an investigator. The series is a rare look at a character living in the gray areas of life. Unlike the teams on NCIS or SWAT, Colter is not affiliated with any agency officially. He is an adversary to the authorities in many ways, taking reward money for his efforts. Adapted from the book series of the same name by Jeffery Deaver, Tracker is a new way to look at an old genre. In the newest episode entitled “Noble Rot,” Colter finds himself out of his element in the following plot synopsis:

“Reenie gets Colter to take a case involving a woman missing from a high-end wellness retreat in Napa designed for CEOs.”

Reenie, portrayed by Fiona Rene, is Colter's level-headed professional counterpart. A lawyer who helps him find cases, Reenie disagrees with Colter from time to time. Photos of the episode show Colter in the light of society for a change. He and Renee investigate the lush greenery in pastels as they are shoved together in wine country. Their dynamic is a favorite for fans and has the potential to become even more complex with the inclusion of this episode’s guest star. Michael Rady appears in a supporting role as Elliot, Reenie’s plus-one at the event. This surprise guest is likely to add pressure on Tracker's biggest missed opportunity.

Will 'Tracker' Address the Colter and Reenie Romance