It's quite easy for someone to get stuck in their ways even if they might not be the most efficient at accomplishing something. For Colter (Justin Hartley) on Tracker, punching and kicking usually do the job. However, in Tracker Season 2, Episode 4, "Noble Rot," Reenie (Fiona Renee) accompanies Colter on a search and expands his horizons by showing him a different way of approaching certain situations. The episode's official logline below teases the victim and the location where they might be. A sneak peek from the November 3 episode finds Colter and Reenie on the search, where Reenie's approach works better than anyone could have anticipated.

"Reenie gets Colter to take a case involving a woman missing from a high-end wellness retreat in Napa designed for CEOs."

Reenie Flirts Her Way Into Gaining Access On 'Tracker' Season 2, Episode 4.

The sneak peek above finds the duo at the wellness center, but they spot a problem. A section of the place is heavily guarded, and like second nature to him, Colter decides to knock the guard out and continue with his mission. However, Reenie proposes something different. "Watch!" she tells him as she approaches the guard. Armed with a fast-paced walk and slightly pitched voice, Reenie attacks. The guard immediately turns her away, but Reenie does not give up easily. "Whatever it is, it has to be in that direction," the guard insists as he gestures to her to return from whence she came.

Realizing playing dumb won't work, Reenie changes tactics and plays the damsel in distress. She softens her look, makes puppy eyes, smiles, and bites her lower lip. "I just don't want to get lost again," she preys on the savior in many men. Finally, the guard lets his guard down and agrees to walk her to get her aura cleansed. She continues making small talk as she pulls his badge from him and drops it behind her for Colter to find. He picks up and gains a structure, saving himself from the exertion that comes with physical confrontation.

This is the first case Colter and Reenie work together in this manner, and it'll be interesting to see some level-headedness to the method. Michael Rady guest stars as Elliot, Reenie’s plus one for the retreat.

Watch "Noble Rot" on CBS on Sunday, November 3 at 8 p.m. to see what Colter and Reenie get up. Catch up with past episodes of Tracker on Paramount+.

Tracker (2024) Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Abby McEnany , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Robin Weigert , Wendy Crewson , Sofia Pernas , Jensen Ackles , Lee Tergesen , Prestyn Bates , Matthew Nelson-Mahood , Alison Araya , Link Baker , Mattia Castrillo , Paniz Zade , Ashley Roxburgh , Jeremy Jones , Aggie Bell , Oscar Chark , Dalias Blake , Colm Hill , Nicole Anthony , Sean Owen Roberts , Garfield Wilson , Zia Newton , Arianna McGregor Seasons 2 Network CBS Where To Watch Paramount+ Expand

