While this Sunday's case on Tracker came from Colter's rival tracker, Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas). Tracker Season 2, Episode 4, "Noble Rot," which airs on November 3, will see Colter Shaw take on a case brought on by someone he trusts more than Billie — Reenie (Fiona Rene). Reenie works with Colter as his lawyer, who helps him figure out cases and, of course, aids him when he gets entangled with the law. However, as teased by the episode's official logline below, the sneak peek previews Reenie bringing Colter a high-brow case to solve. The plot synopsis for "Noble Rot" reads:

“Reenie gets Colter to take a case involving a woman missing from a high-end wellness retreat in Napa designed for CEOs.”

The preview of next Sunday's episode is pretty brief but sets the stage for an engaging and action-packed investigation. Reenie and Colter are seen discussing a missing woman whose wife believes it's a case of corporate kidnapping. Previously released promotional material for the upcoming episode features images that show Reenie and Colter working together. The pair is seen working through a green landscape in what looks like a winery. Their dynamic will be interesting to see with the inclusion of this episode’s guest star. Michael Rady appears in a supporting role as Elliot, Reenie’s plus-one at an event.

Colter (Justin Hartley) is a loner who, despite his great personality, isn't quite built for a romantic relationship. This Sunday's episode saw Colter reunited with a former flame in Billie who had manipulated him before. Despite the pair finally making some progress in understanding each other as the recent episode showed, there does not seem to be much hope for a long-term relationship. The dynamic is not so different between Reenie and Colter either, as their different outlooks on life will present a stumbling block to anything long-term. "And I think, as much as Reenie and Colter have this chemistry of, not only playful or sexual," Rene had said previously regarding a Colter/Reenie relationship.

"But a really caring friendship chemistry, Reenie thinks that just scared him off. No news here. And what’s the best way to do that, but to accept someone as they are and to be there for them anyway? And I feel like that dynamic has made their relationship stronger for sure."

We Will See More of Reenie in 'Tracker' Season 2

Much has changed in the second season of Tracker. Colter and his elder brother, Russell Shaw (Jensen Ackles) are no longer estranged. Robin Weigert, who portrayed Teddi Bruin, has departed the show, and Reenie has actually quit her full-time job and gone into private practice. Discussing her character's decision previously, Rene had promised that audiences would see Reenie out and about more this season, saying "You'll see a little bit more of her on the field, you'll see a little bit more of her in her own office. You'll see a little bit more of her, period." Next Sunday's episode seems to confirm this.

Tracker Season 2, Episode 4, "Noble Rot" airs on CBS on Sunday, November 3. Catch up on Paramount+.

