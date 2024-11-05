Tracker Season 2 is an eclectic mixture of cases that promise to leave no stone unturned as it dives into various worlds. There is something for everyone, from government conspiracies to corporate warfare and aliens. Tracker Season 2, Episode 5, "Preternatural," teases another left-field case as a teen involved in witchcraft goes missing. The case takes Colter (Justin Hartley) to a mining town, as teased by the logline below. The promo video for the November 10 episode teases a brush with the occult as Colter tries to bring the teenager home safely.

"Colter takes a job locating a missing teen with a unique spiritual gift in an inhospitable mining town."

When the promo video below begins, Colter gets roped into a missing teenager's case. The job takes him to a mining town, where he investigates the teenager's last actions before she went missing. Meanwhile, the video shows a young girl running in the woods. "I don't want no part in what she was into," one interviewee says. Puzzled, Colter digs for more information about what made someone openly disavow another person. "Witchcraft!" the interviewee responds.

Colter Searches for a Missing Teenager in 'Tracker' Season 2, Episode 5

This is one of those cases that tests the limits of how much someone is supposed to suspend disbelief. As Bobby (Eric Graise) says, "That's a new one." While it's perfectly okay to believe in whatever, Colter must use what the real world offers to find the teenager before it's too late. Scenes from the promo video tease some success as Colter finds the teen, but there is a much bigger threat they must protect themselves from. The duo runs and hides, but is that enough to stop whoever is after them from catching them? Is the only way out of this fighting? Can they fight witchcraft?

Meanwhile, Reenie is nowhere to be seen in the video. Is she away with her new beau? After all, Fiona Renee told TV Insider that "there’s some potential" between Reenie and Elliot (Michael Rady). This is a relatively new relationship, and if they decide to pursue it, it might interfere with her work with Colter, with whom she shares a complicated history.

Find out if witchcraft has anything to do with the missing teenager or if Reenie's romance with Elliot continues when "Preternatural" airs on CBS on Sunday, November 10, at 9 PM ET. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

