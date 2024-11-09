Much about the past of most characters on Tracker is a mystery, but Season 2 has been exploring the characters amidst missing people's cases. Velma's life is a bit of a mystery to the viewer, but that is about change in Tracker Season 2, Episode 5, "Preternatural." According to the episode's official logline below, Colter finds himself in the world of the supernatural when a teenager accused of being a witch goes missing. CBS released some sneak peeks from the November 10 episode that find Velma connected with the case and asking Colter to help find the missing teenager since her life story reminds Velma of herself.

"Colter takes a job locating a missing teen with a unique spiritual gift in an inhospitable mining town."

'Tracker' Season 2, Episode 3 Reveals Velma's Complicated Family History

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The sneak peek above begins with a phone call between Velma and Colter, during which she informs him of a job. A teenager, Emma, went missing a day prior in Kentucky, and Emma's brother was the one who put up a reward. Per Velma, Emma was raised by her brother after their parents died, which kept her from going into the foster care system. The case is not something Colter would typically take because the pay is meager, but Velma convinces him to help Emma's brother since no one else will. Velma also mentions that the case reminds her of herself.

In another scene, Reenie realizes something is troubling Velma and approaches her. "My mom was institutionalized when I was 12," Velma reveals. She also says that her sister raised her, which is why she sympathizes with Emma and her brother. "I just think that there are some people that are raised and some people that are forged. And in my experience, those kinds are more interesting," Reenie offers some profound encouragement to make Velma feel better. It seems to work since Velma cracks a smile.

These sneak peeks tease an exploration of Velma's past as they reveal that she did not have the easiest childhood. The connection to Velma and a passionate plea to Colter will have him paying extra care with this case even when the town he will be working in is not inviting. Given the accusations lodged against Emma, it will not be a walk in the park because small rural towns and superstitions are not the best mix.

Watch how everything plays out when "Preternatural" airs on CBS on Sunday, November 10 at 9 p.m. ET. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

Tracker Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Abby McEnany , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Robin Weigert , Wendy Crewson , Sofia Pernas , Jensen Ackles , Lee Tergesen , Prestyn Bates , Matthew Nelson-Mahood , Alison Araya , Link Baker , Mattia Castrillo , Paniz Zade , Ashley Roxburgh , Jeremy Jones , Aggie Bell , Oscar Chark , Dalias Blake , Colm Hill , Nicole Anthony , Sean Owen Roberts , Garfield Wilson , Zia Newton , Arianna McGregor Seasons 2 Where To Watch Paramount+ Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+