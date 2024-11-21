In the Season 2 premiere of the CBS hit series Tracker, it was revealed that Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) has been haunted for years by the unsolved missing persons case of Gina Picket. This case was presented as the overarching mystery of the season, taking the place of the Season 1 mystery that focused on Colter and his family. Gina's case hasn't been mentioned much since Episode 1, but that changed in Season 2, Episode 6 "Trust Fall," with the introduction of a new character that could help Colter solve this haunting mystery.

Why Does the Disappearance of Gina Picket Mean So Much to Colter Shaw?

The disappearance of Gina Picket is a very personal case for Colter. Ever since she went missing ten years ago, he's been desperate to find out what happened to her. Every year on the anniversary, he goes back to see a man named Frank (Ryan Dorsey), who Colter believes was involved. At the end of the Season 2 premiere, Colter goes to see Gina's sister, Camille (Floriana Lima), who he has a deep connection with.

It's clear that finding Gina isn't just about solving an old case. Colter doesn't like to make promises to the victim's families, but this case is the one exception because he obviously cares a lot about Camille. They are bonded with grief and seem to use each other as a temporary escape, sleeping together to avoid thinking about the anniversary. While Camille was teased as a new potential love interest for Colter in Season 2, she hasn't made any other appearances. Now, with someone else potentially helping Colter with Gina's case, that may change.

Colter Shaw Has a New Ally in 'Tracker' Season 2

While searching for a group of missing campers, Colter comes across retired police detective Keaton, played by Brent Sexton. Colter learns that Keaton is also struggling with an unsolved case from years ago and is trying to track down a serial killer who was never caught. While working together on the current case, the two men discuss their mutual determination to solve their cases that got away. Keaton wants to bring justice to the families that still don't have answers, and Colter can relate, as he goes on to tell Keaton about Gina's case and that he made a promise to never stop looking for her.

Colter and Keaton realize that they make a good team as they find the missing campers and Keaton closes his serial killer case. By the end of the episode, Keaton is wondering what he'll do next in retirement, which leads to Colter asking if he'd be willing to help him with Gina's cold case. Keaton agrees to help, saying that he owes Colter and that he'll put some "old-school legwork" into it.

This is a huge new step in the case and most likely means that Keaton will come back this season, hopefully with new and helpful information about Gina. Brent Sexton is a wonderful actor, having previously showcased his chops on shows like The Killing, Bosch and Chicago P.D. It'll be great to see Keaton team up with Colter again, as Sexton and Hartley seem to have real on-screen chemistry. His return could even lead to him becoming one of the latest members of Colter’s team, which clearly was missing a grizzled, retired police officer.

