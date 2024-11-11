The second season of Tracker is gradually rolling on, and after going on a witch hunt this past Sunday, and ending up with an arrow in the stomach, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) is back to solve another dangerous case in Tracker Season 2, Episode 6, "Trust Fall." According to the episode's official logline, "While searching for missing campers, Colter meets a retired police officer who believes a serial killer is on the loose." CBS has released a new teaser video for the episode which airs on November 17, and it sees Colter back in the woods and right in harm's way again.

The teaser begins with Colter, all dressed up for a hike, questioning someone in the woods. "I'm looking for three hikers who went missing last night," he says. The clip cuts to another scene where Colter finds someone injured in the woods and offers medical aid. The next time we see the world-famous rewardist, he is sitting at dinner with his friend, Reenie (Fiona Rene). "Nothing good comes without risks," he says. "I'll drink to that," she responds. What comes next is the risk Colter so casually hinted at, as the rewardist is shot at and hunted within the woods as he tries to unravel his latest case.

Are Colter and Reenie Better Off As Just Friends?

In this week's episode of Tracker, audiences were starved of the Colter and Reenie work partnership and banter we so enjoyed in "Noble Rot." Despite the pair having undeniable chemistry and attraction, there are arguments to be made that they are better off as just friends. In Reenie's mind, however, regardless of how the romantic pendulum swings for Colter and Reenie, her character will always be mindful and protective of the trust Colter has placed in her, saying:

"I think that Reenie has a stance, especially with Colter’s vulnerabilities. She knows where he has some insecurities. She never pushes those buttons because that would destroy their trust. I think the one thing that they have in their trustworthy relationship is the fact that she doesn’t pry or poke or push. She lets him share when he’s ready to share. And I think some of the best relationships are that way. I don’t need to dig. I trust you. So in regards to those cases, a lot of it is let me know I’m here, but I’m not going to push."

The backstories of the characters within the Tracker universe are beginning to develop quite nicely. "Noble Rot" skirted around Colter and Reenie's history together, and this Sunday's episode, "Preternatural" did the same with Velma (Abby McEnany). Perhaps we might get something similar for Bobby (Eric Graise) next week?

Tracker airs on CBS on Sundays at 8 PM ET and is available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

Tracker Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Abby McEnany , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Robin Weigert , Wendy Crewson , Sofia Pernas , Jensen Ackles Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben H. Winters Network CBS Showrunner Elwood Reid

