The next job Colter takes puts him in the middle of another mystery. In Tracker Season 2, Episode 6, "Trust Fall," he is hired to find missing campers, but he ends up teaming up with someone who thinks a serial killer has gotten hold of the people he's looking for. The logline below for the November 17 episode teases a case that puts Colter on a linear goal with a retired cop. CBS has released some sneak peeks, which find Colter getting another job from Velma, but as the case progresses, he finds himself in a mystery from a long time ago that seems to have reemerged.

"While searching for missing campers, Colter meets a retired police officer who believes a serial killer is on the loose."

The video below previews the episode's progression as Colter receives another case from Velma. This new case takes him to Washington State from Northern Oregon, where a client requested him specifically after a referral. The reward is a hefty $250,000 to find four people who disappeared while camping. Velma and Colter initially think they got lost, but he takes the case anyway. Their being lost is the best someone can hope, as any alternative puts them in much more serious danger. Colter begins his search and finds one of the campers who got injured when he fell. He claims that he heard some gunshots, which immediately obliterates the best-case scenario.

Colter Teams Up With a Retired Officer in 'Tracker' Season 2, Episode 6

In another scene, Colter is found with the retired cop, who has joined him on the search. Their conversation reveals that he's been working on this case for a while but never succeeded in bringing the culprit to justice. He's never moved past the case all these years later. Colter also opens up about something he's never left behind. He talks about the Gina Pickett case teased in the season premiere.

In Tracker Season 2, Episode 1, Colter confronts someone named Frank, who he's long suspected of being involved in Gina's disappearance though he has never been able to prove anything. Colter was involved with Gina's sister and had promised her that he would never stop looking for Gina. In the next episode, Brent Sexton guest stars as Keaton, the retired cop Colter meets. The mention of Gina's case teases a season-long mystery. Season 2 has not yet revealed the season's arc, and Colter's search for Gina seems perfect.

Tune in to "Trust Fall" on CBS on Sunday, November 17, to find out how the campers' case is resolved and if Gina's disappearance is something Colter aims to keep investigating.

