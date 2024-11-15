Justin Hartley’s Colter Shaw has had a lot of missing persons cases over Tracker’s one-and-a-half season run on CBS, but next week, the stakes are higher than ever as he’s trying to bring a very good boy home. In the upcoming episode, titled “Man’s Best Friend”, Colter will be trailing a family’s favorite member who’s gone missing. Ahead of this week’s episode, November 17’s “Trust Fall”, the network is already getting the ball rolling, releasing plot details and a lineup of images that tease the heartfelt drama to come when “Man’s Best Friend” airs on Sunday, November 24.

For starters, audiences can expect next week’s episode of the hit CBS drama to place Colter in the Denver area where, when filling up his tank at a gas station, he spots a lost dog. Placing his new pal safely in his truck and ready for his next mission, the unthinkable happens when the canine is stolen from the vehicle, forcing Colter to go on a mission within a mission. First, he’ll need to search and rescue the dog from his captors before starting on the next part of his quest - getting the very good boy home to his family. The episode was penned by frequent scribes, Alex Katsenelson and Jai Franklin Sarki, with Ben Hernandez Bray at the helm.

If you needed a solid heartwarmer today, look no further than the preview set of images for next week’s episode of Tracker. Giving the people what they didn’t even know they needed, the shots primarily center on Colter and his four-pawed bestie. Two pictures show the pair doing a little community service while they clean up trash from a yard, with another showing just how cozy the doggo was getting in the back of Colter’s truck before he was RUDELY dog-napped. Tying it all together, we dare you not to feel all warm and fuzzy in multiple images that showcase the bond quickly forming between Colter and his rescue pup.

‘Tracker’ Has Stumbled Upon an Incredible Following