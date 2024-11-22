For the entirety of Tracker's run, Colter has stuck to helping people by finding their loved ones because that's where he excels the most. But sometimes, to help people, you might need to find their belongings. That's why in Tracker Season 2, Episode 7, "Man's Best Friend," Colter does something atypical when he agrees to help find a missing dog. He connects with people in need easily because he cares for them. CBS released a sneak peek video from the Sunday, November 24 episode that showcases Colter's greatest strength when he agrees to help a young boy find his missing dog.

According to the official logline, everything begins "When Colter finds a lost dog at a gas station in Denver, and the dog is subsequently stolen from his truck." So, "Colter makes it his mission to track him down and reunite him with his family." However, nothing plays out how someone would expect because the missing dog puts him in the middle of some illegal business that puts his mortality to the test.

Colter Agrees to Help a Young Boy in 'Tracker' Season 2, Episode 7

The video above begins inside a house where law enforcement activity is unusually present, hinting at trouble. Colter is also present, and he notices a boy standing alone as the police interview his guardian. Something seems to have happened prior to this scene, and Colter checks in with the boy to see how he's doing. Colter shares something about himself to connect with him and reveals that the Shaw family had a dog. Colter recalls the memories of sharing the dog with Dory and Russell.

The kid's curiosity takes over, and he asks why Colter carries a gun. He explains his job in a way a kid can understand and, in a surprising turn, gains a client. The boy, Aiden, has a missing dog and hopes Colter can help find him. He's saved $187 and will give it all up for the dog. Seeing how much it means to him, Colter breaks some of his unwritten rules by looking for a non-human and for nearly nothing in pay.

This sneak peek showcases Colter's deep connection with his job, which is not all about money, like with fellow rewardist Billie. He takes payment upon success, and while he charges tens of thousands of dollars to regular people, one hundred and eighty-seven means more because the young boy has sacrificed everything he's worked for. While this scene teases something sweet and innocent, the search for the dog lands him in tough places, as teased by the episode's promo and the other sneak peek in the video where some mysterious person attacks him.

