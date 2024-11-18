It's pretty common knowledge that a dog is man's best friend, but a certain group seemed to miss that memo when they messed with Daisy the Beagle and helped birth an action franchise in John Wick. The CBS show, Tracker, has been a brilliant hit for the network and next Sunday's episode, Tracker Season 2, Episode 7, "Man's Best Friend," is likely to drive home that point extensively. According to the episode's official logline, "When Colter finds a lost dog at a gas station in Denver and the dog is subsequently stolen from his truck, Colter makes it his mission to track it down and reunite it with its family." How can one ever dislike Colter Shaw? CBS has released a new teaser for the episode, which airs on Sunday, November 24.

The clip previews the direction the episode is set to travel on, opening with Colter helping to rescue a mother and her young son. In his typical friendly manner, Colter (Justin Hartley) engages the young boy, and soon receives his next assignment - help find a lost dog. Colter's next assignment, which is a delicate one, will involve the famed rewardist tracking down a killer who could potentially be a dog thief as well. Colter is quite familiar with dealing with highly unusual cases but pet safety seems to be a case we can all get behind. Man's Best Friend is directed by Ben Hernandez Bray, with frequent Tracker collaborators Alex Katsenelson and Jai Franklin Sarki, penning the script for an episode that will feature more of Fiona Rene's Reenie.

"Man's Best Friend" Will Be a Break From 'Tracker's Mystery-Laden Brow

One of the reasons for which Tracker is most beloved is the show's ability to blend its mysterious bits with plain old, easy to digest storylines. Beyond the untapped backstories of some of its supporting cast members, the show's main attraction in Hartley's Colter is one with an enormous level of mystery and family drama. Season 1 introduced audiences to Ashton Shaw (Lee Tergesen), and the strange, unexplained circumstances under which he passed. in the years since his death, the family he left behind, Colter's sister, Dr. Dory Shaw (Melissa Roxburgh), their elder brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles) and the trio's mother, Mary (Wendy Crewson), have been estranged on various levels. "Their mother is this big thing that we're going to pick up this season, and [we'll ask]: What does it mean?," showrunner Elwood Reid previously said regarding the Shaws going forward. "Was she lying to [Colter]? Was she protecting him? Was she doing a little bit of both, or was she actively using him for something? I think Colter is a guy that thinks about those things, but he doesn't talk about them with people."

Mystery and painful memories are features that are not alien to Tracker. So, it is a welcome escape that when "Man's Best Friend" premieres next week, we can all be rooting for a lost canine in a hopefully, heartwarming episode.

Will Colter find the dog? Tracker airs on CBS on Sundays at 8 PM ET and is available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

