Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Tracker Season 2 Episode 8.

In the Season 2 premiere of the CBS hit series Tracker, a new season-long mystery is introduced that has been haunting Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) for the last 10 years. Gina Picket went missing from the mall parking lot where she worked and, ever since, Colter has been desperate to find out what happened to her. This week, the mid-season finale offers a major development that could lead Colter to finally solving the case.

Ever since Colter visited Gina's sister Camille (Floriana Lima) in the Season 2 premiere, audiences have not seen her on screen and Gina's case has barely been mentioned. That changed in Episode 6, when Colter worked on a case with retired police detective Keaton (Brent Sexton). After Colter helps Keaton close a long-time cold case of his own, his new ally offers to put a fresh pair of eyes on Gina's case. This brings us to the mid-season finale, Episode 8, "The Night Movers", which is bookended by two major scenes about the disappearance of Gina Picket.

Colter and Camille Have a Bittersweet Reunion in 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 8

At the top of the episode, Colter is out at a bar with Camille. Through their conversation, it's revealed that they were at this very place the night Gina disappeared, indicating that their history goes way back. They're seemingly having a nice time together until Camille drops a bomb on Colter that clearly devastates him. She tells him that she's ready to accept that Gina is gone and needs to move on with her life. On top of that, she thinks whatever they had between them is over, too.

It's crushing for Colter, not only because he feels responsible for never finding Gina, but it's clear that he and Camille shared a bond over the trauma of her disappearance. Now, she wants nothing to do with him, because as she said, "I can't see you without seeing her." He gets visibly uncomfortable, not sure what she wants him to say, but before he can really respond, Velma (Abby McEnany) calls with a job, pulling him away from Camille and onto the case of the week. Even though Camille is ready to move on, it's clear Colter still can't let it go, and it's a good thing he can't.

Colter's New Ally Comes Through in 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 8

After Colter solves the main case of the episode, he gets a phone call from his new friend Keaton. He'd previously told Colter that he'd look into Gina's case, and now he's caught a major break. Colter meets Keaton at an undisclosed address where he has a suspect, Alex (Johnny Rey Diaz), tied to a chair. It's revealed that Alex is a former associate of Frank Whales (Ryan Dorsey), the man that Colter confronted back in the Season 2 premiere and who he believes is responsible for Gina's disappearance.

Alex tells Colter that back then, he and Frank were involved in “bad stuff” and that a man they called "Teacher" made them do terrible things, including luring Gina to a place called the Farm. This gives Colter a flash of hope as he asks Alex if that means Gina is still alive. Of course, since it's the midseason finale, the episode ends with a massive cliffhanger.

Obviously, this new development brings up a lot of questions for the back half of the season. Who is "Teacher" and what is the Farm? Will Colter seek out Camille with this new information, even though she has made it clear she's ready to move on? And, will we see more of the dynamic duo of Colter and Keaton teaming up to solve the mystery? Unfortunately, audiences will have to wait until February 26, 2025, when Tracker returns from the winter hiatus, to get all the answers.

Tracker airs on CBS on Sundays at 8 PM ET and is available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

