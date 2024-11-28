The next search takes Colter to San Francisco, where the case takes a different turn. In Tracker Season 2, Episode 8, "The Night Movers," Colter's talents are sought out by a sister looking for her missing brother, but according to all available information, her brother is dead. The logline below for the December 1 episode previews this peculiar case and teases a positive development in Colter's search for Gina, who went missing ten years prior. CBS released some sneak peeks from the episode that tease a combined effort between Colter and his team to solve this mystery.

"Colter is tasked with tracking down a “ghost” when hired to find a man who seemingly died in a car accident months earlier. Meanwhile, Colter catches a break in his white whale case."

The video below begins with a phone call between Colter and Velma as she offers him another case. A graphic designer from San Fransisco is looking for her missing brother, but there's a catch: "Her brother isn't missing; he's dead," Velma reveals. The next sneak peek finds Colter in the middle of the investigation. He visits the client in the hospital where her mother is admitted, and according to the visitor log, the client and Colter are convinced that the missing brother, Lucas, is alive and has visited his mother.

Colter Looks for the Missing Dead in 'Tracker' Season 2, Episode 8

Colter and Bobby try to use the information Colter gathered from the hospital to try and find something to thread, but Bobby is not convinced there is much to the case. After all, the client's mother is in mortal danger, which might be her fear playing tricks on her. Bobby does some digging and learns that Lucas' place of work was broken into two days prior, the same day his sister claims he visited the hospital. This information does nothing to unravel the case, but the coincidence is too big to ignore, and Colter decides to pursue it.

Meanwhile, the logline teases a development in Colter's case that still haunts him. The last time it was referenced was in Tracker Season 2, Episode 6, when Colter met a retired police officer, and Colter agreed to let him take a look at it with fresh eyes and see what Colter might have missed in his obsession. Maybe Keaton had a significant breakthrough, setting an accelerated focus on the season-long arc.

Tune in to "The Night Movers" on CBS on Sunday, December 1, to learn if Colter succeeds in his ghost-hunting endeavors. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

