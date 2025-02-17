Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Tracker Season 2 Episode 9.

Even if you don't get the answer you were hoping for, closure is important. That's true for everyone, but doubly so for a professional rewardist with a talent for finding people and a relentless work ethic. In the Tracker mid-season premiere "The Disciple," Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) finally puts a cold case to bed that's been haunting him for a decade: the disappearance of Gina Pickett (Lina Lecompte).

The episode opens in Deming, Missouri, where a young man named Brandon Stokes (Hudson Wilson) is leaving the grocery store. He doesn't make it home, however, because a masked man hiding in the backseat of his mom's car uses some kind of gas to knock him out. Meanwhile, Colter meets with Keaton (Brent Sexton) in a diner to debrief after the events of the Tracker mid-season finale. The last time they saw each other, Keaton was interrogating a lead in the Gina Pickett case named Alex Silva (Jonny Rey Diaz). He told Keaton that, years ago, Gina had been taken to a man who called himself "the Teacher" and used "pretty boys" to do his dirty work on a farm where he "plants things" – and by the end of the mid-season premiere, we learn what all of that means. Well, almost all of it. While Colter and his on-again-off-again love interest a.k.a. Gina's sister Camille Pickett (Floriana Lima) do finally learn what happened to Gina, they kind of forgot to find out what the Teacher was growing...

A Suspect Comes Clean on ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Episode 9

At the diner, Keaton explains to Colter that he got his lead from a Navy SEAL database that he has access to, and the two of them go over the remaining gaps in the Gina Pickett case. They're particularly interested in how Gina was lured away from the mall (girls, amirite) when she told her boss she thought the guy waiting for her outside Hot Topic, a.k.a. Frank Whales (Ryan Dorsey), Colter's original suspect, was weird. But since Alex Silva confirmed Colter's suspicion that Frank was involved, Colter and Keaton break into Frank's home to question him again.

Frank finally admits that he's the one who took Gina from the mall by pretending they were going to a secret show her favorite local band was putting on for fans. He also reveals that he kept a decorative bobby pin from her hair. Evidence! Frank says that "the Teacher" took him when he was younger and coerced him to get girls for him. Isn't that something? Colter has been harassing Frank for a decade and all it took was a little evidence and backup from a stereotypical bad cop to get him to confess to exactly what Colter suspected all along. Frank says that, while he hasn't worked for this "Teacher" for years, the guy recently sent him a bag of dirt — the same bag that Colter discovered in Frank's fridge in the Tracker Season 2 premiere — from his barn as a threat to keep Frank from coming clean. His hold over Frank is that strong.

Colter and Keaton make Frank take them to the barn where he dropped off Gina and the other girls. It's abandoned, but there is a skeleton chained to some shackles in the basement. That's enough for them to call the cops and have Frank held for questioning in a more traditional sense. Colter also finds a bucket of camcorder tapes with names written on the cases. One of the tapes has Gina's name.

Colter’s Team Fills In the Gaps on ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Episode 9