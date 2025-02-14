Tracker fans have patiently waited for Colter (Justin Hartley) to take another break, but after almost a month, it's time to check out a new episode of the CBS hit series — back in the Sunday slot. In the new episode, titled "The Disciple," Colter will have to team up once again with Keaton (Brent Sexton). In order to tease the all-new installment, Collider can exclusively reveal a sneak peek from the series' midseason premiere.

In the sneak peek, Colter is on a hot trail. After meeting Keaton, he calls up Bobby (Eric Graise) in order to get a lead on a missing girl. The man who might be responsible is mostly off the grid, and pretty difficult to find. However, if Colter plays his cards right and doesn't miss a beat, he will ultimately be able to get closer to figuring out his white whale case — the disappearance of Gina Picket.

In another sneak peek released earlier this week, it was revealed that Colter and Keaton will have a very careful approach to the Gina Picket case, with Keaton forcing Colter to re-live every moment and try to remember every single detail of the circumstances of her disappearance, even though it happened a decade ago. Since this is the overarching case of the season, chances are that Colter still has a lot more to find out, but the new episode might be a game changer to his investigation.

What Else Is In Store For Colter in 'Tracker'?

Even though we're still getting acclimated with Tracker's return, CBS has already teased several events for the rest of the season in order to keep us hyped up. From the other upcoming episodes we know that Colter will meet his match when he runs into another survivalist, which should make for some interesting interactions. We also know that Colter's life will become even more difficult when he steps into mafia territory during a violent mafia war. And all of that because of a cupcake.

Not that the network needs to keep teasing audiences: Tracker's popularity continues... well, on track. The show is once again dominating the charts with every new episode. From last year's report, the show has kept an average of 18 million viewers, which makes it the most-watched series on CBS along with Matlock, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, FBI and Fire Country.

CBS airs Tracker's return next Sunday, February 16. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above. You can also stream the hit series on Paramount+.