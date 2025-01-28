t's been a lengthy wait, but rest assured that the end is near. Season 2 of Tracker took a hiatus in early December and since then, fans of the show have been left to stew on the prospect of Colter Shaw's (Justin Hartley) white whale case regarding the missing Gina Picket. The second season of Tracker returns on Sunday, February 16, in a episode titled, "The Disciple." The mid-season premiere will likely see major developments which hopefully lead to Colter finally cracking this decade-long mystery. Ahead of the show's return just after Valentine's Day, a new trailer shows the charming rewardist getting back on the case.

Colter Shaw is very good at what he does, and everyone knows that. The mid-season premiere trailer (exclusively shared by TVLine) sees him taking on a new gig. However, it doesn't take long for things to spiral, as the world-famous rewardist gets into a fist fight with unknown assailants. Thankfully, Colter can always rely on the steady hand of Velma (Abby McEnany), to direct his punches. As can be expected when Colter is involved, the case becomes slightly weird and Shaw calls in the calvary aka Reenie Green (Fiona Rene), to help unfurl this mystery. And as Reenie clearly points out, simple isn't exactly how Colter Shaw operates. The clip also teases the introduction of several guest stars in the second half of Tracker Season 2, including Aaron Stanford (12 Monkeys) and Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City).

Colter Shaw Might Get the Answers He Seeks After All

The second season of Tracker launched with the revelation that Colter, surprisingly, had a case he hadn't been able to solve in a decade. While audiences were introduced to Gina’s sister Camille (Floriana Lima), the arc in itself was sporadically touched until Colter met Detective Keaton, played by Brent Sexton. Their rather faithful meeting helped set Colter on the path towards finding answers with Keaton providing fresh eyes. When Tracker returns on February 16, the show will pick up from the Gina Picket case. The official logline for the mid-season premiere reads:

"A new lead in Colter’s white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton (guest star Brent Sexton) back together to track down a serial killer."

Tracker has made quite an impression on many viewers since the show first premiered in February 2024. Nearly one year on, the Hartley-led drama has become a hit series for CBS, averaging a total of 18.2 million views per episode on CBS' multiplatform viewership charts. Based on Jeffery Deaver's 2019 novel The Never Game, Tracker sets itself apart as not only an action-packed drama series but also a highly entertaining show. Much of that fun, entertaining twist can be tabled solely at the feet of the chemistry shared between Colter and Reenie. While the pair are a formidable force when working together, there is an undeniable romantic aura they both share. However, despite the obvious mutual attraction, series star Rene previously explained that Colter and Reenie's romance will be a slow burn.

Tracker Season 2 returns on Sunday, February 16, at 8 pm ET. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ before new ones return.