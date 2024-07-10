The Big Picture Tracker, led by Justin Hartley, was the most-watched network TV series, earning a second season.

Season 2 begins production on July 16, promising more family drama and mysteries to unravel.

Hartley's character, Colter Shaw, will delve deeper into his family's past, with more focus on supporting characters.

By the time Tracker had wrapped up its first season in mid-May, the Justin Hartley-led series had already established itself as an undisputed smash hit for CBS. Impressively, in its freshman season, the series became the most-watched network television series and still retains the same record for new network series of the 2023-2024 season. As expected, the show which sees Hartley star as a self-proclaimed rewardist, Colter Shaw, was renewed for a second season given its undeniable success. The procedural drama is set to return to screens later in the fall, and ahead of Colter's return, there is an exciting update for the coming season.

Over the course of 13 episodes, the first season explored Colter's personality, his dysfunctional family dynamic, and the many private citizens, including law enforcement who the lone wolf helped to unravel mysteries. Looking ahead to the sophomore season, while CBS is yet to announce an official return date for the show, Tracker season 2 is slated to begin production on July 16 according to a listing on Creative BC, with filming on the series expected to run well into the new year, terminating on April 22. As the upcoming 2024-2025 TV season shifts back to its usual schedule, the second season of Tracker is expected to have more episodes than the first.

Based on the 2019 novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series follows Colter as he traverses the country, solving the mysteries of others while having to contend with an unsolved mystery in his own family - the death of his father. The Shaw family drama is the overarching dynamic of the show, looming over everything else, and the season 1 finale sets up Colter to dig deeper into unraveling his father's death.

More From The Shaw Family in Season 2

Image via CBS

Should Hartley's Colter be able to unpack the mystery his father's passing, he would need the help of other menbers of his family. Jensen Ackles portrays Coller's elder brother, Russell Shaw, and Melissa Roxburgh as Dory, their sister, and the youngest of the Colter siblings. Hartley, who serves as executive producer on the show, revealed, in an conversation with Collider, that the pair would be returning. "Jensen is gonna come back. Melissa is gonna come back. There’s another leak for you," he said. He also explains that the family story will be more prominent in the coming season:

"Hopefully, they’ll tell a little bit more of the family backstory. We do a little bit of that at the end of the season. And then, hopefully next season, the supporting characters might get a bigger chunk, just because we know them now. When I started this show, you have to tell the story of the lead character, so you don’t have a lot of time to dive into the supporting characters’ lives, especially in the pilot. We’re watching his show, so we’ve gotta tell his story. But as the season has gone on, as inevitably happens with any show, the audience starts to really enjoy and like the supporting characters because they’ve been exposed to them a little bit more throughout the season. So, starting with Season 2, we should be able to tell a little bit more of their backstory and what’s going on with them to make this world a little bigger. Plus, your boy could get a day off."

Season 1 of Tracker is now streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Tracker Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist, uses his expert tracking skills to assist law enforcement and private citizens across America. Traveling in his old RV, Shaw takes on various cases, from missing persons to complex criminal investigations, always seeking the truth and the rewards that come with it. His journey is fraught with danger and moral dilemmas, as each case reveals deeper layers of conspiracy and human struggle. Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben H. Winters Network Paramount Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+