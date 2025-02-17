Season 2 of Tracker is back and with it comes the many mysteries that have to be solved by the mind of rewardist, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley). The second season launched with a mystery that has remained unresolved for Colter, and for over a decade, it has gnawed at him. However, in the midseason premiere, Colter — with significant help from his ally, Keaton (Brent Sexton) — was able to put that case to bed. However, if there is anything Tracker has taught us so far, there is always a big mystery on the horizon to solve, and the conspiracy around the Shaw family still looms large.

When the show returns next Sunday, it will put Colter on the prowl, as he is contracted to rescue someone not too dissimilar from himself. In Tracker Season 2, Episode 10, "Nightingale," saving a stoic survivalist will be Colter's mission. So, there is plenty of variety in the sort of missions Colter will have to handle as the season progresses. Speaking in an interview with TV Insider, Hartley set out to tease some of what audiences can expect as Tracker Season 2 continues to gather steam, saying:

"The family thing gets real. We have a lot of action in the back part of the season. There’s a really cool — and Sofia involved in it, my wife’s involved in it — episode coming up where we dive into this, I guess, sort of world that we haven’t seen on our show, and you really haven’t seen much of it on TV, if ever, maybe you have. But we dive into this really interesting world."

Since its premiere, Tracker has seen Colter traveling to many different locations, seeking out people in need, and unraveling mysterious cases, sometimes without a price. Hartley points out the protagonist's tourist nature will endure as the season progresses, and he further hints at even more action. "And then I just love the fact that our locations end up being the star of the show," he says. "I love that. Wherever he is, he’s fully immersed in a culture. And because it’s a really big country, so you go to northeast, and you go southwest, and it’s like almost two different countries. So I just love that he’s traveling all over the place and we got a lot more action."

'Tracker' Season 2 Will Bring On Some Unsavory Characters

Image via CBA

In the earlier episodes of the show's first season, Tracker almost billed Colter's older brother, Russell Shaw (Jensen Ackles), as the big bad wolf. Tainted with the accusation of killing their father, Colter and likely some audience members, wanted his quick elimination from the show. However, that has been proven false, and the show lacks some genuinely despicable characters that can effortlessly unite fans in their collective disdain. While Hartley does not promise a recurrent bad guy, the actor teases that some nasty characters will be coming on board as Season 2 progresses. He says:

"We have a couple episodes coming up where the person that’s missing, there’s a ticking clock. A clock is ticking, big time. I mean, we don’t have a day or two or it’s like, right now. That I really love. And then just some interesting, really psychotic characters that come on. Also have unsuspecting “bad guys” that you’d be like, wait, who this person, what the hell went on here? But it’s all related to childhood, probably childhood trauma. But I think our show gets better. I would say our show’s in a better place now than it was when we started the season, to be honest with you."

Tracker Season 2 airs on CBS on Sundays at 8:30 PM ET and is available to stream the next day on Paramount+.