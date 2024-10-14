The highly anticipated second season of Tracker has premiered with a new mystery which sees a missing family saved by Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) even as he observes a painful personal anniversary. Colter's personal life with regards to his family is a mess, as highlighted in the show's first season. The mysterious death of his father, Ashton Shaw (Lee Tergesen), and the ripples it created throughout the family unit was a major part of the show's first season and remains unsolved. Series showrunner Elwood Reid has teased that more family secrets are set to emerge in Season 2.

During Colter's meeting with his sister, Dr. Dory Shaw (Melissa Roxburgh), she was able to challenge his long held belief that their elder brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles) was responsible for the death of their father. Dory's attempt to dissuade Colter from pointing a finger at Russell meant turning his attention to their mother, Mary (Wendy Crewson), who Dory believes knows a lot more than she was letting on. Showrunner Reid confirms that the new season will be see the spotlight shining a lot more on Mary this season:

"Their mother is this big thing that we're going to pick up this season, and [we'll ask]: What does it mean? Was she lying to [Colter]? Was she protecting him? Was she doing a little bit of both, or was she actively using him for something? I think Colter is a guy that thinks about those things, but he doesn't talk about them with people."

Tracker has returned for its second season with an episode titled Out of the Past, and it sees Colter battling with the guilt of a mystery he has not been ablr to unravel in a decade. This ties into what we might likely see as regards his father's death, as Colter won't be able to just let go. "You saw him with Jensen's character, Russell, who deals with it in a completely different way. He's like, 'Ah, f*** it. Move on.' And I don't think Colter can do that," the showrunner continued. "I think what makes him accessible and human and interesting is watching him wrestle with: Should I deal with this, or should I do what my sister and brother are telling me and just move on with my life? I think the answer to that, ultimately, is going to be he's going to pick it up, but in a way that's very distinctive."

Colter Hates Being Manipulated

Image via CBS

Jensen's Russell Shaw will return to the Tracker scene next Sunday as he is brought in by Fiona Rene's Reenie to solve a case together. The mystery of his father's murder is one that will likely not be solved soon, but Colter seems to have the staying power required to hunt for the truth. "I think it drives someone like Colter crazy when he's being lied to or manipulated, or people think they're manipulating him, because that's his game," Hartley says regarding Colter's unwavering desire to search for the truth. "He doesn't really get manipulated, but he was a kid and he's just kind of taken on [this belief that] this is what happened [to his father]. It's what he was told, and now he's got to figure out: What are they covering up? Why does everybody seem to know all the information except him? That's kind of the opposite of what he's used to."

Tracker Season 2 airs Sundays at 8 PM ET on CBS and next-day on Paramount+.

Tracker Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist, uses his expert tracking skills to assist law enforcement and private citizens across America. Traveling in his old RV, Shaw takes on various cases, from missing persons to complex criminal investigations, always seeking the truth and the rewards that come with it. His journey is fraught with danger and moral dilemmas, as each case reveals deeper layers of conspiracy and human struggle. Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben H. Winters Network Paramount Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+